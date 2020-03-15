Biden: Illegal Aliens with Coronavirus Will Not Be Deported from U.S.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) said during CNN’s Democrat debate that he will not deport any illegal aliens who test positive for the coronavirus.

The exchange went as follows:

MODERATOR: Many of the 11 million undocumented immigrants and now even many legal immigrants in the United States are afraid to seek medical help. How do you ensure they feel safe enough to get treatment to help stop the spread of coronavirus? [Emphasis added] BIDEN: Anyone who shows up to be tested for coronavirus or gets coronavirus and is treated would be held harmless. Just like I’ve argued all along. Any woman who crosses the border or is here being beaten by her husband and she’s an undocumented, she cannot be deported because she reports. There are certain things you cannot deport an undocumented alien for, an undocumented person for. And that would be one of them. It’s in the interest of everyone … they will not, should not under any circumstances be held accountable and be deported for that purpose, period. [Emphasis added]

Already, illegal aliens undergoing medical treatment have their deportations deferred in most of all cases. It is unclear, though, whether Biden’s plan would extend deferring deportations to border crossers who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border with coronavirus.

As Breitbart News reported, nearly 151,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border since October 2019 from 72 coronavirus-affected countries.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.