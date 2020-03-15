EXCLUSIVE: Auto Worker Cursed by Biden Stands Tall, Says ‘He Did This to Himself’

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Breitbart News spoke with Jerry Wayne, the auto worker Joe Biden cursed as “full of shit.” Wayne told Breitbart News that after Biden cursed at him, he knew more blunders would follow, saying “I was going to let him dig that hole.”

Jerry Wayne told Breitbart News he wants to hold Biden accountable for the words he says, as they related to prohibiting firearms, and he wants to do so in such a way to make it “political suicide to even mention taking one of our rights away.”

On March 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported the exchange between Biden and Wayne, an interaction that began with Wayne expressing his concern that Biden planned to take guns away from Americans. Biden responded to Wayne’s concern by saying, “You’re full of shit.” But the exchange continued, with Wayne continuing to stand his ground and Biden resorting to asking Wayne if he wanted to go outside to referencing “AR-14s.”

Wayne told Breitbart News that he was not shocked when Biden cursed at him. Rather, he said what shocked him was that Biden stopped to engage with him in the first place. Wayne said that once Biden cursed he know bigger blunders would follow, so he said, “I was going to let him dig that hole.”

Wayne said, “As soon as he said I was full shit, I knew he was going to go back on what he said in his earlier videos. So I just wanted to let him talk, because I knew he was going to dig that hole. He did this to himself.”

Later on March 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported one of the Biden videos Wayne is referencing. The video is from an August 2019 CNN interview, the Real Clear Politics transcription of which shows that Anderson Cooper asked, “So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for guns?”

Biden responded, “Bingo. You’re right, if you have an ‘assault weapon.’ The fact of the matter is they should be illegal, period.”

While speaking to Breitbart News, Wayne added, “I am not Democrat or Republican, I’m an American.”

