Fact Check: Joe Biden Refusing to Listen to Experts on Coronavirus Crisis

CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) says he will “listen to the experts” when dealing with the coronavirus crisis if elected president.

VERDICT: False: Joe Biden has refused to listen to the nation’s leading medical experts in terms of containing the coronavirus in the interior of the United States.

“What I would do is what we did in our administration. I would call a meeting in the situation room of all the experts in America dealing with this crisis,” Biden said. “I would sit them down, and I would do exactly what we did then. What is it that we need? Listen to the experts.”

As Breitbart News reported, at least nine leading medical experts have said that travel bans from highly affected countries are necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Biden, though, has continued his opposition to any travel bans.

Trump, on the other hand, has implemented travel bans on China, Iran, and the continent of Europe at the request and recommendation of experts. Biden’s plan to combat the coronavirus, oppositely, would continue to allow direct flights to the U.S. from Wuhan, China, Iran, and the most affected regions in Italy.

