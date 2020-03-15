Husband Shoots, Kills Intrusion Suspect to Protect Wife, Daughter

An El Cerrito, California, husband shot and killed an alleged intruder Saturday as his wife and daughter hid together in the bedroom for safety.

The husband said the suspect “appeared to be trying to enter the home,” El Cerrito Police Capt. Robert De La Campa told the East Bay Times.

“The male resident shouted at the intruder, who did not leave. The resident felt threatened that the intruder was going to enter the home and he felt he was acting in defense of himself and his family, so he shot at the intruder,” De La Campa added.

The suspect, who was in his late 20s, fled the scene after the husband shot at him. He soon collapsed and police found his body in the street.

KPIX5 reported that the mother and daughter were in the house at the time of the incident, and they “huddled together” in the bedroom while the husband went to investigate the noises.

Police indicated the preliminary investigation supports the claim that the suspect was “in the process of committing a burglary.” They believe this same suspect may be tied to other burglaries in the area.

