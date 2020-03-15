Biden Fumbles Coronavirus Response, Mistakenly Refers to ‘N1H1’ Virus

Former Vice President Joe Biden began the CNN Democrat debate on Sunday fumbling over the basic details of his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been through this before with the coronavirus. Excuse me, we’ve been through this before with dealing with the viruses, the N1H1 virus as well as what happened with Africa,” Biden said.

Biden mistakenly referred to the “N1H1” virus instead of the H1N1 virus, commonly referred to as “swine flu.” He also appeared to forget the name of the Ebola virus that also spread from Africa during the Obama administration.

Moderator Jake Tapper did not call out Biden on his mistake and neither did Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“This calls for a national rallying to everybody move together,” he said, coughing during his opening remarks.

The president also pointed to his website to tell Americans what he would do differently than President Donald Trump during the current coronavirus crisis.