President Donald Trump urged shoppers on Sunday at the White House to stop over-purchasing groceries in reaction to the coronavirus, noting that the food supply chains remained strong.

“You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy, just relax,” Trump said.

The president spoke to Americans at the White House press briefing after he had a phone conversation with top grocery store CEOs including Walmart, Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Aldi, Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, Dollar General, Albertson’s, and Wegmans.

“They’ve asked me to say, ‘Could you all buy a little bit less please,'” Trump said. “I thought I’d never hear that from a retailer.”

Americans have reacted to the news of the coronavirus crisis by flocking to grocery stores and buying out food, water, bread, and toilet paper.

Trump said that grocery retailers said that Americans were buying three to five times what they normally purchased, saying the level of purchases were bigger than the Christmas season.

“Relax, we’re doing great, it all will pass,” Trump said.

The president also warned Americans from hoarding goods.

“There’s no need for anybody in the country to hoard essential food supplies,” he said, adding, “There’s plenty. You don’t have to buy the quantities. Because its hard to fill the stores.”

He said the grocery stores promised to remain open during the crisis, stocking up their shelves, and serving the people.

“We will do whatever it takes and we’re doing, I think, really really well,” Trump said.