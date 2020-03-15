Officials in Ohio and Illinois on Sunday announced the closure of restaurants and bars amid growing fears of the Chinese coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed the decision to close restaurants and bars, effective Sunday night.

We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

He added that the state will be “issuing guidance shortly to close Ohio’s senior centers and adult daycare facilities” due to the virus’s severe affect on older people.

“We aren’t ordering that today, but it will be coming up. We will work to ensure all elderly adults continue to receive meals,” he added:

Because #COVID19 affects our older adults, we will be issuing guidance shortly to close Ohio’s senior centers and adult daycare facilities. We aren't ordering that today, but it will be coming up. We will work to ensure all elderly adults continue to receive meals. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

Additionally, DeWine signaled that the state will likely extend the state’s three-week school closure.

Schools: Three weeks likely won't be enough time to be closed. It is likely we will have to extend this order. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

“What we’ve done this week is drastic action, but we’re taking these steps to save lives. W/ no intervention we could expect 40%-70% of our population would contract this virus. We’ve made dramatic interventions to make a difference & stop our healthcare system from imploding,” he said, assuring Ohioans that “we will get through this.”

“If we don’t take these actions now, it’ll be too late. This is a matter of life and death. We have to do this to save lives,” he added:

What we've done this week is drastic action, but we're taking these steps to save lives. W/ no intervention we could expect 40%-70% of our population would contract this virus. We've made dramatic interventions to make a difference & stop our healthcare system from imploding. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

We will get through this, I don't know how long it will take, but we want as many Ohioans to make it through as possible. People will die if we don't make these decisions. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

If we don't take these actions now, it'll be too late. This is a matter of life and death. We have to do this to save lives. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also confirmed that his state will take similar measures, closing bars and restaurants, effective Monday evening. However, he said officials are attempting to find middle ground and may allow food delivery service.

“We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services across the state to see if restaurants can safely keep their kitchens open, so the restaurants can continue food delivery to people at their homes,” Pritzker said on Sunday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over. The time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state,” he added.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also took action on Sunday, announcing a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

@GovernorVA says ban on groups of more than 100 people does not apply to businesses like restaurants, bars and offices. But he also urges people to not go to crowded bars and other crowded places. “We all want to end this pandemic.” @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/iyt7COyuoi — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) March 15, 2020

The news comes as the number of those testing positive for the virus in the United States surpasses 3,000.