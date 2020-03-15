An illegal alien, believed to be associated with the violent MS-13 gang, is accused of raping a semiconscious woman in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Montgomery County, Maryland.

ABC News 7’s Kevin Lewis confirmed this week that 35-year-old Jose Lopez-Gonzalez, who was allegedly found by police officers raping a semiconscious woman in plain sight, is an illegal alien from El Salvador with potential ties to the MS-13 Gang.

Police officers were called March 5 about the rape of a woman in an apartment complex stairwell. When they arrived, one officer said he witnessed Lopez-Gonzalez raping the woman as she shouted, “No.” Half the woman’s clothes had been ripped off by Lopez-Gonzalez, according to police.

The officer said he yelled at Lopez-Gonzalez to stop but the illegal alien allegedly would not stop having sexual intercourse and had to be pried off the victim. The location of the alleged rape was in plain sight of the public.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was found to have a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit. Lopez-Gonzalez allegedly admitted to police that he knew the woman was drunk.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said Lopez-Gonzalez has associations with the MS-13 Gang, an El Salvadoran gang that routinely uses the nation’s lax immigration system to import recruits and members.

Lewis uncovered Lopez-Gonzalez’s immigration records, which reveal he was deported in November 2007 and in February 2010.

Currently, Lopez-Gonzalez is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Clarksburg, Maryland, and was denied bond. ICE has issued a detainer for the illegal alien so that if he is released from police custody, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.