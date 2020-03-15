White House: ‘Unnecessary for Americans to Hoard Daily Essentials’

The White House on Sunday reassured Americans that it was “unnecessary” to hoard grocery items in the wake of the coronavirus.

“Supply chains in the United States are strong, and it is unnecessary for the American public to hoard daily essentials,” the White House said in a statement announcing that President Donald Trump spoke with over two dozen grocery store and supply chain executives.

The president spoke to the executives about the importance of keeping the shelves stocked and thanked them for their efforts to keep the public supplied around the country.

“The President reminded the participants that this is an all-of-America approach and each of their stores and the stores they support can help Americans feel calm and safe when shelves are stocked with the items they need,” the statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere read.

Grocery store CEOs from Target, Publix, Whole Foods, Aldi, Kroger, Costco, Meijer, Walmart, Dollar General, Albertson’s, and Wegmans participated in the call as well as other food companies such as Campbell Soup, General Mills, PepsiCo, Tyson Food, and Kraft Heinz.

The White House praised the food supply leaders for working with the federal government to help supply the American people as they continued to fight the virus.

“The President thanked the executives for their close partnership and pledged to stay in close communication,” Deere said.