Appearing Monday on CNBC’s Squawk Box, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said he will present President Donald Trump with an executive order aimed at reducing the United States’ dependency on overseas medical supply chains as the country combat the Chinese coronavirus.

"I want to ensure to Wall Street and the American people that we are tackling this. We are working 24/7," says White House adviser Peter Navarro. "It's all hands on deck." pic.twitter.com/yJKXOFgPiX — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 16, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: