President Donald Trump urged Americans on Monday to keep their social gatherings under ten people as the country continues to face the coronavirus epidemic.

The president took the podium on Monday to announce the new government guidelines, including a requirement for young Americans to school at home and to avoid discretionary travel and eating and drinking in public and in restaurants.

“If everyone makes these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus,” Trump said. “And we’ll have a big celebration altogether.”

The president did not say how long the advisories or the threat from the virus would stay in place but said that the disease would not be eliminated until July or August.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that all Americans should do their part and follow the guidelines.

“We hope that the people of the United States will take them very seriously because they will fail if people don’t adhere to them,” he said.

Fauci added that the new federal guidelines regulating the behavior of the American people would be re-evaluated in 15 days.