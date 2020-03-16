Donald Trump: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Has to ‘Do More’ to Fight Coronavirus

President Donald Trump says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has to “do more” for his state in the fight against coronavirus.

“Cuomo of New York has to ‘do more,'” Trump wrote on Twitter after hosting a teleconference with United States governors Monday afternoon.

Cuomo has urged Trump to take more federal action to assist states in their response to the virus, publicly calling for him to send the Army Corps of Engineers to New York to start building temporary hospitals.

The governor of New York criticized the federal government’s response to the pandemic in a press conference on Monday morning, noting that the federal response had been “behind from day one” on the crisis.

Cuomo also griped that too many states were required to set their own health and safety standards while the federal government remained silent.

“This is a national problem, and we need federal leadership,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo himself responded to Trump’s attack on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“I have to do more?” No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President,” he said.

Democrats and the establishment media frequently praise Cuomo’s response to the coronavirus as superior compared to Trump’s response.

During the conference call, Trump told governors to work on getting more equipment like respirators and ventilators themselves as they fought the epidemic in their states.

“We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves,” he said, according to a recording of the conversation obtained by the New York Times. “Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”