Donald Trump: No Nationwide Quarantine for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump reassured Americans on Monday at the White House that he was not considering a nationwide quarantine of Americans.

“At this point, not nationwide,” Trump said, noting that some places in the country were not affected by the virus at all.

The president spoke to reporters in the White House press briefing room on Monday afternoon and responded to questions about whether he was even considering a nationwide lockdown or quarantine.

“We may look at certain areas, certain hotspots, as they call them. We’ll be looking at that,” he said. “At this moment, no, we’re not.

The president praised Americans for socially isolating.

“People are self-containing to a large extent,” Trump said. “We look forward to the day when we can get back to normal.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that Americans in states with community transmission of the disease should avoid all restaurants, gyms, bars, food courts, theaters, and any groups for at least the next 15 days.