Peace Corps Suspends Global Operations, Sends Volunteers Home

The Peace Corps revealed Sunday it is suspending global operations because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jody Olsen, the federal agency’s director, made the announcement, according to the Boston Globe:

In an open letter to volunteers posted on its website, Olsen says the decision follows recent evacuations in China and Mongolia due to the outbreak. Olsen says that with evacuations now underway at other posts and travel becoming more challenging by the day, the agency decided to expand the suspension and evacuations.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day, we are acting now to safeguard your well-being and prevent a situation where Volunteers are unable to leave their host countries,” Olsen wrote.

The Globe reported Olsen said the physical Peace Corps centers around the world are not closing and “looks forward to returning to normal operations when conditions permit.”

“The Peace Corps was established in 1961 during the Kennedy administration as a government-run volunteer program serving nations around the world,” the Globe reported. “Its website says volunteers perform community work in more than 60 countries today and that more than 235,000 Americans have served in 141 countries since its inception.”

