Sailor Aboard USS Boxer Tests ‘Presumptive Positive’ for Coronavirus

The first sailor assigned to a U.S. warship has tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus, but authorities said Sunday the result needed to be confirmed by military health specialists.

The diagnosis came a week after another U.S. Navy sailor stationed in southern Italy contracted the virus, which has killed more than 3,700 people worldwide including nearly 70 in the United States.

“A Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) tested ‘presumptive positive’ for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), marking the first case for a sailor aboard a Navy ship,” the Navy said in a statement.

The sailor was in quarantine at home, it said, adding that “personnel that the individual immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-isolation at their residences.”

USS Boxer (LHD-4) is alongside at Naval Station San Diego, Calif. and the sailor was first tested on Friday. Results came back on Saturday that indicated the sailor likely had the virus.

The Navy said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would need to confirm the positive result as preparations continue to ensure the ongoing health of the fleet.

Other Boxer crew that have come in contact with the presumed-to-be infected sailor have been notified are now in a 14-day quarantine in their quarters and in contact with Navy medical professionals, USNI News reports.

An investigation is ongoing to find the extent of the contact between the sailor and other personnel on the ship and at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Boxer and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned to California in November from an eight-month deployment to the Middle East and Indo-Pacific.