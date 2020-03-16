Two More Congressional Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Two more congressional staffers, one for Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) and another for Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it was confirmed on Sunday.

Schweikert’s staffer works in the congressman’s D.C. office, while Carper’s staffer works in a Delaware-based office.

Schweikert confirmed that he has interacted with the employee who tested positive and will, therefore, work from home “until otherwise told by doctors.”

“A member of our DC team has been informed by the Virginia Department of Health that they tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “They are resting comfortably at home and following guidance from local health officials.”

“Given that I have interacted with the employee who tested positive, I will be working from home until otherwise told by doctors,” he added:

Members of Carper’s staff, who have interacted with the infected individual, are self-quarantining for 14 days, according to the senator’s press office:

Both offices are “teleworking,” according to Politico.

Last week, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) closed her D.C. office after one of her staffers tested positive for the virus.

