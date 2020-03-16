Two More Congressional Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two more congressional staffers, one for Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) and another for Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it was confirmed on Sunday.

Schweikert’s staffer works in the congressman’s D.C. office, while Carper’s staffer works in a Delaware-based office.

Schweikert confirmed that he has interacted with the employee who tested positive and will, therefore, work from home “until otherwise told by doctors.”

“A member of our DC team has been informed by the Virginia Department of Health that they tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “They are resting comfortably at home and following guidance from local health officials.”

“Given that I have interacted with the employee who tested positive, I will be working from home until otherwise told by doctors,” he added:

Members of Carper’s staff, who have interacted with the infected individual, are self-quarantining for 14 days, according to the senator’s press office:

Transparency is always important, but especially now. An individual on my Delaware-based staff has tested positive for #COVID19. We have consulted with public health experts and medical professionals and are taking all the proper precautions. Full statement from my press office: pic.twitter.com/Tq0jxQ8BSm — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) March 16, 2020

Both offices are “teleworking,” according to Politico.

Last week, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) closed her D.C. office after one of her staffers tested positive for the virus.