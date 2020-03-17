Amazon announced Monday it will invest over $350 million to open up 100,000 new jobs and to increase pay by $2 per hour in the U.S. and around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle-based multinational e-commerce company, said Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations, in a press release that it is seeing a “significant increase in demand” and accompanying “unprecedented” labor needs.

The 100,000 new jobs would be full- and part-time positions “across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.”

We're opening 100K new roles, and raising wages, so we can continue getting essential items to customers during these stressful times. We welcome anyone who's been laid off or furloughed to consider joining us until their old jobs become available again. https://t.co/Gjw61cJE8b — Jay Carney (@JayCarney) March 16, 2020

Amazon stated:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them. Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year.

The company said it is reaching out to those who may have been “furloughed” from their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis and are seeking temporary employment.

“We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” Amazon stated, inviting interested individuals to apply at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

The tech giant said it will be adding “an additional $2 USD per hour worked through April from our current rate of $15/hour or more, depending on the region, £2 per hour in the UK, and approximately €2 per hour in many EU countries.”

Amazon stated the company is following necessary safety precautions at its sites during the coronavirus crisis, including social distancing and “enhanced and frequent cleaning.”