Democrat Reps. Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Tim Ryan (OH-13) commended the Trump administration’s support for cash payments for working Americans, which they proposed last week, to assist families and individuals during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, titled the Emergency Money for the People Act, would provide monthly checks between $1,000 and $2,000 to every American who earned less than $130,000 last year.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Tuesday during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing that he would work with Senate Republicans to move forward with “sending checks to Americans immediately.”

“Americans need emergency cash, now,” Khanna said. “Our economy has to get the stimulus from immediate spending. While we are glad to see that the Trump administration now supports our approach, we can’t wait any longer to see the Secretary’s words translate to action.”

“The Trump Administration needs to adopt Rep. Ryan’s and my proposal in full and get this country on the road to recovery,” Khanna added.

Ryan stated he is “heartened” to hear that the Trump administration will stand alongside their efforts to send checks to the American people. Ryan said: