Disabled Woman Shoots, Kills Alleged Home Invader

A disabled woman in Houston, Texas, shot and killed an alleged home invader Saturday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

KHOU reports that the woman was home alone when a 17-year-old and 18-year-old allegedly broke out a window, which allowed them to reach inside and unlock the exterior door. The 18-year-old allegedly led the way into the apartment thereafter and, because he was first in the door, ended up being the one who was shot.

Police found his body lying in the grass outside. The deceased teen has not been identified.

