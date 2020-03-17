Disabled Woman Shoots, Kills Alleged Home Invader

A disabled woman in Houston, Texas, shot and killed an alleged home invader Saturday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

KHOU reports that the woman was home alone when a 17-year-old and 18-year-old allegedly broke out a window, which allowed them to reach inside and unlock the exterior door. The 18-year-old allegedly led the way into the apartment thereafter and, because he was first in the door, ended up being the one who was shot.

A Texas disabled woman stopped a home invasion with her firearm when two armed criminals tried to broke a window in her home and unlocked her front door. This story is more proof that firearms are the great equalizer. ➡️ https://t.co/8XrcrXBj6y pic.twitter.com/nf0SLOLG8c — NRA Women (@nrawomen) March 17, 2020

Police found his body lying in the grass outside. The deceased teen has not been identified.