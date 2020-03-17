President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with fast food restaurant executives on Tuesday, asking them to limit their food service to drive-thru, pick up and delivery only.

The White House hosted the call with Trump and top executives of Domino’s Pizza, Chick-fil-A, Subway, McDonald’s, Papa Johns, and Wendy’s executives from Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill, and Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

The White House said Trump thanked them for helping serve the public and urged them to do their part to reduce the spread of the virus.

“All of the executives committed their restaurants to this critical guideline and assured the President they fully intend to continue feeding their communities through these other innovative avenues,” White House press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Several fast-food restaurants have already closed seating areas for their customers in their effort to help stop the spread of the virus. Other companies, such as Chipotle and KFC are offering free delivery of their food.

“President Trump thanked the participants for moving quickly to implement this change and agreed to stay in close communication on this public-private partnership to protect our businesses and the public,” the White House revealed.