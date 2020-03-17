President Donald Trump officially earned the delegates required to be the Republican nominee on Tuesday.

After winning the primaries in both Florida and Illinois on Tuesday night, the president passed the delegate threshold of 1,276 required to win the nomination.

The president has dominated Republican primaries in 2020, earning more votes in many states than previous presidential incumbents.

The Republican convention begins on Monday, August 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, which will officially make Trump the 2020 Republican presidential nominee.