Watch: Job Creators Network Ad Asks Small Businesses to ‘Share Their Needs’ Amid Coronavirus

The Job Creators Network, one of the country’s largest pro-jobs grassroots organizations, is launching an ad campaign amid the coronavirus outbreak, asking small businesses what they need the Trump administration and Congress to do to help them wade through this tough time.

The 30-second spot is set to air Wednesday on Fox Business during Mornings with Maria, Varney & Co., and Lou Dobbs Tonight.

“The commercial is a reminder to Main Street businesses that JCN will help them weather this health emergency,” the organization said in a statement. “JCN is relaying the concerns and advice of small business owners to the Trump Administration and Congress during the economic challenges resulting from COVID-19. Already, JCN has been instrumental in making sure the needs of small business owners, their employees and families are at the forefront of all relief efforts.”

The add says:

America’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy. The Job Creators Network is helping small business owners deal with the economic crisis brought on by Coronavirus. The Trump Administration and government officials are working to help all Americans, and JCN is in direct communications with them to make sure recovery efforts specifically help small businesses and their employees. Tell us your ideas about how the government can help small businesses and find out what’s already in the works at Job Creators Network dot com.

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, had been in contact with member of the Trump administration, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, on behalf of the small business community.

“During this difficult time for many small businesses, JCN has been working closely with the administration and leaders in Congress to ensure that those on Main Street will not be left behind,” said Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network. “As we move forward with stimulus packages and economic relief, we encourage small business owners to contact us with their specific needs or ideas on how we can best support them during these challenging times.”

Job Creators Network is asking business owners to share ideas at JobCreatorsNetwork.com.

Last week, the organization ran a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal USA Today, and, the New York Post with the message, “Small Business is Too Big to Fail.”

