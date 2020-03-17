Multiple media outlets on Tuesday called the Illinois Democrat presidential primary for former Vice President Joe Biden.
The Associated Press called the Illinois Democrat presidential primary for Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
BREAKING: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Illinois. #APracecall at 7:23 p.m. CDT. #Election2020 #ILprimary https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 18, 2020
Biden’s win takes place as he continues to lead in multiple polls. A Reuters poll released Tuesday found that Biden beat Sanders by nine points, while a Morning Consult poll found that Biden would beat the Vermont senator by 21 points.
Biden also won the Florida Democrat primary.
