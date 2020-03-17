Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden picked a Secret Service protective detail this week, which means he is now safe-guarded with some of the very guns he is fighting to prohibit the common man from possessing.

NBC News reports the Secret Service detail was assigned to Biden after his campaign filed a request for one “to senior congressional officials.”

A source told Breitbart News such a detail will see Biden protected with pistols, semiautomatic rifles–perhaps ARs and/or Sig Sauer MCX platform firearms–and there is the strong possibility of fully automatic firearms being part of the equation too. The latter consist of submachine guns on a sling, which allows them to be carried out of sight under a jacket or coat.

Biden enjoyed eight years of such protection as the vice president to Barack Obama.

Ironically, Biden is running on a campaign to ban the common man from owning rifles such as AR-15s, AK-47s, Sig Sauer MCXs, and similar firearms. He is also campaigning to ban the common man from having “20, 30, 40, 50 clips in a weapon.”

The Secret Service agents protecting Biden will certainly be using 30-round magazines in their ARs. Thirty rounds are standard capacity for such a firearm.

Mike Bloomberg also availed himself of armed guards while he was running to secure the Democrat nomination and prohibited a large category of guns to the common man.

Bloomberg now supports Biden’s run for presidency.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.