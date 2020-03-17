Joe Biden Declared Winner of Arizona Democrat Primary

Joe Biden (D) won the Democrat primary in Arizona on Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

The former vice president defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Arizona primary election, affirming his sweep of the night. He also won Florida and Illinois handily:

Joe Biden wins the Arizona Democratic primary in a blow to Bernie Sanders, who heavily courted the state’s Latino voters. #Election2020 https://t.co/DRfd3vvpzc — The Associated Press (@AP) March 18, 2020

BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Arizona Democratic primary, CNN projects #CNNelection https://t.co/4U1QQ5Mck3 pic.twitter.com/KE4n5UCQfj — CNN (@CNN) March 18, 2020

Decision Desk HQ projects @joebiden will win the Arizona Democratic Presidential Primary pic.twitter.com/zxXbQWrg4k — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 18, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins the Arizona Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/TsrS2ICMQI pic.twitter.com/LTWJY1Agg5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 18, 2020

Arizona, which offers 67 pledged delegates, is one of three states — including Florida and Illinois — that held primary elections on Tuesday as scheduled. Ohio postponed its election at the last minute via an order signed by Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Several polls indicated a Biden victory in the Grand Canyon State. The win is significant for the former vice president, who has retaken his status as the Democrat frontrunner in recent weeks.

The final number of delegates allocated to both Biden and Sanders remains unknown as results continue to come in.