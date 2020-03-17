Joe Biden Declared Winner of Arizona Democrat Primary

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio on March 10, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden (D) won the Democrat primary in Arizona on Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

The former vice president defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Arizona primary election, affirming his sweep of the night. He also won Florida and Illinois handily:

Arizona, which offers 67 pledged delegates, is one of three states — including Florida and Illinois — that held primary elections on Tuesday as scheduled. Ohio postponed its election at the last minute via an order signed by Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Several polls indicated a Biden victory in the Grand Canyon State. The win is significant for the former vice president, who has retaken his status as the Democrat frontrunner in recent weeks.

The final number of delegates allocated to both Biden and Sanders remains unknown as results continue to come in.

.

