5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Utah’s Salt Lake City Area

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Utah’s Salt Lake City area on Wednesday morning, causing roughly 55,000 people to lose power.

The earthquake, which hit both Salt Lake County and Utah County, caused several aftershocks ranging from 2.5 to 3.9 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.

“It didn’t feel like a small earthquake at all. I heard things in my kitchen falling,” Michael McCarlie, a Salt Lake City resident, told Desert News.

Authorities closed roads to Salt Lake International Airport and officials urged people not to travel to the airport.

“Please stay away from the downtown area while crews assess damage. Unless you work in public safety, or are an essential employee, remain at home or telework,” Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (R) tweeted.

The earthquake is Utah’s most powerful one since 1992 when a 5.9 earthquake struck St. George, according to Utah Emergency Management.

Earthquakes in Utah that are larger than 5.0 occur once every decade and those more powerful than 6.0 happen once every 50 years, notes USGS.