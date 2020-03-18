Baltimore Mayor Jack Young (D) is begging city residents to quit shooting each other so more hospital beds can be used for coronavirus patients.

WJZ reports that Young’s request comes after seven people were shot on Tuesday alone in the city’s Madison Park neighborhood.

Young said, “For those of you who want to continue to shoot and kill people of this city, we’re not going to tolerate it. We’re going to come after you and we’re going to get you.”

He added, “I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently. We will not stand for mass shootings and an increase in crime.”

Young said, “We cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus. And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”

On December 29, 2019, Breitbart News reported that gun control failed to end the shooting epidemic gripping Baltimore. Despite an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, and registration requirements for new handguns, Baltimore’s homicide rate broke a record in 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.