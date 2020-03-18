Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday warned Americans they would likely be stuck in their homes until late May.

“[H]ere’s a sober but useful primer on what we should expect in the coming months,” Obama wrote on Twitter, sharing a New York Times opinion article from medical professionals Ezekiel J. Emanuel, Susan Ellenberg, and Michael Levy.

The article predicts that a return to “normal” American activity would take months, not weeks.

“That timeline suggests that your kids are not going back to school on April 1,” they wrote. “Nor are you returning to the office or catching a movie anytime soon. Plan for social distancing at least until mid-or late May, and be thankful if it eases off earlier.”

The article also notes there would likely be four different rounds of social distancing throughout the year to prevent the virus from spreading.

Obama has stepped up his rhetoric online as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, he praised health care workers for their efforts.

“We owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our health professionals and everybody who’ll be on the front lines of this pandemic for a long while,” he said. “They’re giving everything. May we all model our own behavior on their selflessness and sacrifice as we help each other through this.”

The former president also shared a graphic urging Americans to remain at home to prevent the virus from spreading.

