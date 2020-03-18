Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said in a statement on Wednesday that multinational corporations should explain how they plan to move jobs back to America before asking for bailouts from the federal government.

“To any multinational corporations that come to Congress asking for taxpayer $$$, you better come prepared to explain how you will move supply chains and jobs back to America if you want my vote,” Hawley wrote on Wednesday.

The Missouri senator’s comment follows as Congress is considering legislation that would bail out the airline and other industries affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Hawley introduced legislation late February that would combat potential drug shortages and help the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gather information regarding potential shortfalls in pharmaceutical companies’ manufacturing capacity.

He said in February that the coronavirus outbreak has highlighted America’s vulnerable medical supply chain. Hawley explained:

The coronavirus outbreak in China has highlighted severe and longstanding weaknesses in our medical supply chain. This is more than unfortunate; it’s a danger to public health. Our health officials need to know the extent of our reliance on Chinese production so they can take all necessary action to protect Americans. This legislation will give us the information we need to better secure our supply chain and ensure that Americans have uninterrupted access to life-saving drugs and medical devices.

Hawley also introduced the Emergency Family Relief Act of 2020 on Tuesday, which would provide families economic relief in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

He said:

Struggling families need help, and they don’t have time to sort through confusing rules and mandates about who’s paying for what and how. They’re not sure what’s going to happen to mom’s or dad’s workplace during this crisis, or if their work can afford to keep everyone on payroll. Let’s not overthink this. These families need relief — now — to pay bills that are coming due, make those emergency grocery runs, and get ready for potential medical bills.

“Let’s get it to them,” he said.