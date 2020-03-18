President Donald Trump announced at the daily press conference of his coronavirus task force on Wednesday relief for Americans who rent or own homes in the form of temporarily stopping evictions and foreclosures.

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April,” Trump said.

“We are working very closely with [HUD Secretary] Ben Carson and everyone from HUD,” Trump said. “Every generation has been called on to make such sacrifices for the good of the nation.”

“In World War II, young people volunteered to fight,” Trump said. “They wanted to fight so badly because they loved our country.”

Details on exactly what housing markets would fall under this announcement was not provided at the press conference.

The HUD website explains the federal agency’s role in U.S. housing:

HUD and its roughly 9,600 employees occupy a leadership role in increasing homeownership, supporting community development, and increasing access to affordable housing that is free from discrimination.

The HUD website states:

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development is the Federal agency responsible for national policy and programs that address America’s housing needs, that improve and develop the Nation’s communities, and enforce fair housing laws. HUD’s business is helping create a decent home and suitable living environment for all Americans, and it has given America’s communities a strong national voice at the Cabinet level. HUD plays a major role in supporting homeownership by underwriting homeownership for lower- and moderate-income families through its mortgage insurance programs.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter