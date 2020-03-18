President Donald Trump said at the White House on Wednesday that young Americans should not be gathering on beaches and in bars as the country continued fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

“We don’t want them gathering and I see they do gather, including on beaches, including in restaurants,” Trump said. “Young people, they don’t realize, they’re feeling invincible.”

Trump responded to a question from Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, who told Trump many of the Americans not listening to government guidance were his supporters.

“We’re going to win this and we’re going to win it and it’s just a question of time and I want it to go quickly,” Trump replied. “So based on the fact that I want it to go quickly, I hope they just listen to what we’ve been saying over the last period of time.”

Trump reminded young people that they could contract the virus and spread it to their parents and grandparents by failing to self-isolate.

“We want them to heed the advice,” he said. “I think it’s getting through.”