All 236 members of Georgia’s state legislature were urged Wednesday to self-isolate following possible exposure to the Chinese coronavirus from one of their colleagues.

The lawmakers in both chambers were urged to make the move after one of their colleagues, State Sen. Brandon Beach (R), revealed he has tested positive for the virus. He was reportedly screened for the virus on Saturday after experiencing a fever and cough but did not get his results until Wednesday.

Despite the lingering symptoms, he participated in a vote on Monday, possibly exposing his colleagues in the process.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the lawmaker “said he felt healthy enough to join dozens of legislators, staff members and reporters for a one-day special legislative session at the Capitol to grant Gov. Brian Kemp broad powers to respond to the pandemic.”