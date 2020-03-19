Donald Trump: American ‘Corrupt Media’ Media Siding with China

President Donald Trump criticized American media for siding with China on Thursday at the White House.

“It is fake news, it’s more than fake news, it’s corrupt news,” he said. “They write stories without calling anybody.

Trump denied media reports of “chaos” in the White House.

“I have no chaos, I am the one telling people to be calm,” Trump said. “We have unbelievable professionals.”

The president cited recent “fake phony” stories from the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post critical of the White House handling of fighting the virus.

“The press is very dishonest,” Trump said, in response to a question from OAN correspondent Chanel Rion about the media, and added, “They are siding with China, they are doing things they should not be doing, they’re siding with many others.”

American establishment media outlets have criticized the president for using the term “Chinese flu” echoing similar criticisms from Chinese state media.

“If we had an honest media in this country, our country would be an even greater place,” Trump concluded.