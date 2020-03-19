President Donald Trump told American governors on Thursday not to call the media if they needed help solving problems with the fight against the coronavirus.

“Feel free to call me, the vice president, anybody at the table, anybody in the room, except for the media, don’t call the media,” Trump said on Thursday, as he concluded a live conference call with American governors.

The press was allowed into the briefing that took place at FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C. A group of White House reporters was allowed to attend the briefing.

Several Republican and Democrat governors thanked President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their assistance in the fight against the virus and answering their concerns.

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker asked the president for more testing assistance, expressing concern that he could not get enough swabs for coronavirus testing and that tests would run out.

Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health, Department of Health and Human Services, said that 10.4 million tests were available to the population in the last two weeks and promised up to 27.6 million tests by the end of the month. He also promised that there were swabs available in the commercial market.

“J.B. any problem call me up, but there should be no problem with that at all,” Trump added.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer thanked Trump for allowing medical personnel across the border of the United States and Canada, praising him for a “thoughtful” policy of banning non-essential travel across the border.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo also thanked the president and vice president for their efforts.

Noem complained, however, that commercial supply producers were canceling their orders of medical supplies.

“We gotcha Kristi,” Trump said, after she expressed concerns that South Dakota might be left behind because it was a smaller state. “That will never happen to you, and it will never happen to your state.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed concerns that his state had difficulties obtaining medical equipment, complaining that the was outbid by the federal government.

“Well, we do like you going out seeing what you can get if you can get it faster,” Trump replied. “And price is always a component of that also, and maybe that’s what you lost to the feds, I’ll tell you that’s probably why.”