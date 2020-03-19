It seems like only yesterday that Joe Biden was talking about the guns he was going to ban and the gun makers he wanted leftists to be able to sue into oblivion.

Then again, it could not have been yesterday, because yesterday gun stores were so overrun with in-person business that they could not answer their phones when people called to see what kind of guns were left on the shelves.

And although Biden might have talked gun control days or weeks ago, whatever it was he said was drowned out by the 100 percent increase in gun purchases in Colorado last week alone. (Similar stories from around the country could be told.)

Biden and other Democrats have spoken and made clear that they want gun control. This means banning commonly owned semiautomatic rifles such as AR-15s, AK-47s, Mini 14s, and others. It means banning suppressors, prohibiting ammunition magazines that hold more than ten rounds, putting storage requirements in place for gun owners, requiring registration of AR-15 owners, outlawing private gun sales, and suing gun manufacturers when a criminal steals then misuses a legally made, legally sold product.

On February 24, 2020, Breitbart News reported Biden calling for a repeal of gun manufacturer lawsuit protections. He then called out gun makers and said, “I’m going to take you down.”

And many other gun controls have been discussed by Biden and other Democrats. But the American people appear to be voting with their feet at this moment in time; with feet that are walking into gun store after gun store around the country to buy shotguns, pistols, and rifles for self-defense.

At times like these, Americans of every walk of life realize their safety, and their family’s safety, is in their own hands.

