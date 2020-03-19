Matt Gaetz: Don’t Assist Chinese-Owned Companies in United States

Appearing Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said the federal government should not provide assistance to Chinese-owned companies in the United States that face financial issues due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
A partial transcript is as follows:
REP. MATT GAETZ: The Coronavirus is not a wedge issue and I would like to extend my heart to my colleague, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, who just got diagnosed with Coronavirus and I certainly hope he has a rapid recovery. If I were Ilhan Omar, I certainly wouldn’t be making comments about other people destroying families. But if you check the scorecard, you can see that the president’s policies actually resulted in reduced human trafficking on the border because we actually got tough. That is not worth responding to. What certainly is is what Senator Cotton said about the relief package coming to Congress and my hope is that we don’t report companies that are owned, in part, by China or Chinese companies. Some of these hospitality and casino with other companies have Chinese ownership and our taxpayers shouldn’t go to bail out China.”
