The Castro Valley, California, Solar Tactical gun store is refusing to be labeled non-essential and is keeping its doors open even though “shelter in place” orders have been given.

KCRA 3 reports that Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelley indicated the sheriff’s office is going to “play nice” for now but will follow with a posted “notice to close” if the gun store owners to do close up on their own.

Solar Tactical used a Facebook post to protest the Alameda County Sheriff Office’s efforts to lump them in with non-essential businesses, pointing to how “essential” the Second Amendment is to the constitution and American life.

Solar Tactical posted:

On Thursday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfe (D) issued a similar order for non-essential businesses to close in his state earlier in the day.

WHYY reports that one small gun shop in Pennsylvania plans to stay open despite the order. The shop owner, who did not want to be identified, said, “I’m an essential business. I’m firearms. That’s essential. It’s second amendment rights.”

