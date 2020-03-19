U.S. Surgeon General: Give Blood Today; You Might ‘Save a Life’

The United States surgeon general appealed to the younger generations on Thursday at the daily coronavirus press conference at the White House, asking them to donate blood to help fellow Americans and perhaps even “safe a life” by doing so.

Dr. Jerome Adams praised the Food and Drug Administration’s announcement about expediting the pipeline that gets medication that might help people who are infected with the Chinese coronavirus, but then said Americans can help during this health emergency.

“We know that many of you are home practicing the president’s guidelines for social distancing,” Adams said. “But one thing we should all consider — especially our millennials and Gen Z — is donating blood.”

Adams, who is an anesthesiologist and still practices at Walter Reed National Medical Military Center in Bethesda, Maryland, stressed the need for the nation to have a fully stocked blood supply.

“I know donated blood is an essential part of caring for patients, and one donation can save up to three lives,” Adams said. “Blood centers are open now and in need of your donation.”

“I want America to know that blood donation is safe and blood centers are taking extra precautions at this time based on new CDC recommendations, including spacing beds six feet apart, disinfecting surfaces between patients, temperature checking staff, and encouraging donors to make appointments ahead of time so we can space them out,” Adams said.

“Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement,” Adams said.

“So give blood today,” Adams said. “You’ll feel good about it and you’ll be helping your country and your community during this crisis.”

“And you might even save a life,” Adams said.

You can find out about donating blood here.

