‘You Should Leave Immediately’ — Donald Trump Jokes Reporters Are Too Close

President Donald Trump joked Thursday at the White House that reporters in the press briefing room were still sitting too close, in reference to the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

“You’re actually much too close. you should leave immediately,” Trump said, pointing at a couple of journalists in the briefing room.

The president joked that even though reporters were spacing their seating in the briefing room they were not far enough apart.

“You’re actually sitting too close, you should really, we should probably get rid of about another 75 – 80 percent of you,” he said. “I’ll have just two or three that I like in this room.”

The president also accused the media of being hypocritical by criticizing him for taking a coronavirus test, despite not showing any symptoms.

“I had to do it because the press was going crazy,” Trump said.