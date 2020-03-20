President Donald Trump dismissed former Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday, who criticized him for failing to mobilize the military to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not dealing with him; I’m dealing with the governor,” Trump replied during a White House press briefing on Friday afternoon when asked about de Blasio’s criticism.

Trump has repeatedly spoken to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the fight continues against the spread of the virus, despite some criticism shared between the two.

“The governor agrees with me, and I agree with him,” Trump said. “So far, we’ve been very much in sync.”

On Thursday, de Blasio said that Trump was failing New York City.

“The fate of New York City rests in the hands of one man,” de Blasio said. “He is a New Yorker. And right now, he is betraying the city he comes from.”

Trump acknowledged that both de Blasio and Cuomo already clashed on handling the virus, though they are both New York Democrats.

“I guess they’re not agreeing with each other necessarily,” he said.