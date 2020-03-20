Ivanka Trump Tests Negative for Chinese Coronavirus

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, returned Friday to her role as White House senior adviser after testing negative for the Chinese coronavirus.

“Over the last week, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home,” a White House official said in a statement. “At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, Advisor Trump will be working from the White House today.”

“As is done with every employee at the White House, she will undergo the same health/temperature checks to maintain the safety of herself, her children and those in the White House,” added the official.

Trump has been working from home since last week after coming into contact with Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton who contracted the deadly illness.

President Donald Trump has also tested negative for the coronavirus.

The president underwent testing after dining at Mar-a-Lago with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who tested positive for the illness. Bolsonaro tested negative for the disease last Friday.

Meanwhile, the White House has begun conducting temperature checks for reporters “in close contact” with President Trump or Vice President Pence. “Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) announced that he is the first member of Congress to contract the coronavirus.