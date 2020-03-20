Mike Pence: Coronavirus About Three Times as Contagious as the Flu

Vice President Mike Pence again urged the American people on Friday to follow federal guidelines to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

“We need every American to put into practice the president’s guidelines… because the coronavirus is about three times more contagious than the flu according to our best estimate,” Pence said during a White House press briefing.

Pence acknowledged that the risk of the average American from getting the virus was low, but that Americans continuing life as normal would help spread the virus nationwide.

“You can contract coronavirus and have mild symptoms if any, not even be aware that you have it and expose someone who is vulnerable to a serious health outcome,” Pence said.

The vice president repeated that Americans should avoid groups of more than ten, not eat in public restaurants for 15 days, and to wash their hands on a regular basis.

“It is going to take all of us working together to make sure we are safe,” Pence said.