Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer returned to the briefing room on Friday reporting for Newsmax.

The ex-press secretary, who recently angered many in the establishment media for his unexpected success on Dancing with the Stars, took the Newsmax seat in the briefing room on Friday to ask his former boss about the coronavirus pandemic.

Spicer has a show on Newsmax called Spicer & Co that launched on March 3.

The president did not acknowledge his former press secretary personally during the briefing, calling on him by referring to him as “you in the back.”