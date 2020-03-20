A group of President Donald Trump’s campaign staffers conducted a Bible study online on Friday morning as the spread of the coronavirus continues in the United States.

“We managed to do our weekly Bible study digitally!” wrote National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Twitter, sharing a photo of her participating with campaign colleagues on a live stream feed. “Loved joining my friends from the Donald Trump campaign and GOP this Friday morning.”

But this was not the first time the group met to read scripture and pray together.

Trump campaign employees started the weekly Bible study in February, according to campaign sources, after McEnany, Lyndee Rose, Sonny Nelson, and Ryann McEnany brainstormed the idea.

The group of up to two dozen staffers meets every Friday morning before work for Bible study, reading Scripture for about 30 minutes followed by 15 minutes of community prayer. Bagels are also served every week for those that attend, and staffers who find themselves on the road can call in.

“This is oftentimes the most powerful part of our time together because you can feel Christ at work,” a campaign staffer told Breitbart News about the event.

The event became even more significant to participants as they find themselves separate from colleagues and working from home while keeping up with the news about the virus that has dominated the headlines.

Friday’s online study session was led by Dr. Tom Mullins, the Founding Pastor of Christ Fellowship, who is also a member of the Evangelicals for Trump coalition.

“There is nothing more meaningful than coming together in prayer,” McEnany told Breitbart News in an interview about the group.

She described the group’s weekly Bible study as “the most inspirational part of our week.”

“As Christian men and women, our Bible study helps us to keep our eyes and mind on Christ,” she continued. “It offers a time to pray for our President and pray for our nation.”