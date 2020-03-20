Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Speaks to the Press

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Friday.

The president and his team continue to talk about the fight to contain the spread of the virus as well as support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic. Reporters are expressing concerns about the shortage of medical equipment and masks as well as testing shortages and whether the president is racist for using the term “Chinese virus” to describe the threat.

The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. EST.