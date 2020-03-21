An ambassador from China is lauding Hillary Clinton’s recent attack on President Trump.

“The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis,” Clinton wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Don’t fall for it. Don’t let your friends and family fall for it.”

The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis. Don't fall for it. Don't let your friends and family fall for it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

That prompted a response from a representative of the communist regime, the Chinese ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian.

He shared a tweet from China News Service, a regime-owned agency:

It is true. Justice always speak loudly. https://t.co/kZjcYccFPg — Chinese Ambassador to South Africa (@AmbLINSongtian) March 20, 2020

The attached article listed several Americans, namely Clinton and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), criticizing Trump for blaming China.

“It is true,” Lin wrote regarding Clinton’s attack that Trump calling coronavirus a “Chinese virus” is “racist rhetoric.”

“Justice always speak [sic] loudly.”

Clinton has repeatedly taken potshots at Trump during the coronavirus crisis.

“Hospitals are already running out of ventilators and beds. Nurses are using bandanas as masks,” she typed on Thursday.

“If you’ve already ordered more with the Defense Production Act, tell us now,” she demanded.

Let’s try this again, @realdonaldtrump: Hospitals are already running out of ventilators and beds. Nurses are using bandanas as masks. If you’ve already ordered more with the Defense Production Act, tell us now. If you haven’t, you’re failing to lead and failing Americans. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 19, 2020

“If you haven’t, you’re failing to lead and failing Americans,” she lectured.

That was an action Trump took the prior day.

NPR reported:

The law contains a section that authorizes the president to control the production and distribution of scarce materials deemed “essential to the national defense.” In his executive order, Trump specifically cites protective equipment (presumably face masks) and ventilators as meeting the criteria in this provision.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said, “We’ve extended the liability protection so now all the industrial masks that are manufactured as N95s are now available to hospitals, and we’re seeing a dramatic increase in production.”

He added, “Honeywell alone is repurposing a factory that was destined for Mexico to produce another 120 million masks per year. 3M is increasing output to 420 million masks per year.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.