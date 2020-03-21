Mike and Karen Pence Test Negative for Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday.

The Vice President’s press secretary Katie Miller posted the results of the test on Twitter on Saturday evening.

“Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence,” she wrote.

Earlier Saturday, Pence said that both he and his wife would take the coronavirus test after one of his staffers tested positive for the virus.

Pence told reporters at the White House that the staffer who tested positive for the virus had “mild cold-like symptoms” for about a day-and-a-half and had not been to the White House since Monday.

He said that although his doctor said a test was not necessary, he decided to get one anyway.

“Given the unique position that I have as vice president and the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus this afternoon,” Pence said.

President Donald Trump has also taken the coronavirus test, after reporters repeatedly questioned whether he had the virus.

His test also came back negative.

