Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday at the White House that he will be tested for the coronavirus because a member of his staff tested positive.

Pence said the staffer had “mild cold-like symptoms” for about a day-and-a-half and had not been to the White House since Monday.

“Neither the president nor I had direct contact with that staff person,” Pence said.

Pence said that though the White House physician told him he did not need to be tested, he felt it was the responsible thing to do.

“Given the unique position that I have as vice president and the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus this afternoon,” Pence said.