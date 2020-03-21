Nicole Malliotakis: ‘This Is a Time for Our Country to Come Together’

New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, who is also a candidate to represent New York’s 11th Congressional District, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday and discussed the deadly coronavirus outbreak across America, specifically in New York.

“As of last night, there were 43 deaths–and it’s extremely tragic and we’re doing everything we can to kind of stem this and also make sure that we’re getting the proper equipment to our hospitals and our nursing homes,” Malliotakis told host Matthew Boyle as she began expressing the importance of getting protective gear into the hands of healthcare workers.

“We also need ventilators,” Malliotakis continued. “We’ve increased testing capacity, which is why you’re seeing the numbers in New York soar. … I think it’s very important that people do stay home. I know a lot of people are not listening to those recommendations, but it’s critical until we can flatten the curve that people do all they can to stay indoors when possible.”

Malliotakis also stressed the importance of not showing up at “the hospital or your doctor’s office” and said individuals feeling symptomatic should first call their primary care physician.

On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wanted to release inmates into the city who are “vulnerable” to contracting the coronavirus.

Malliotakis, who ran against de Blasio for the mayoral position, said there are many “far-left elected officials who are using this as an opportunity to push their agenda.”

“What people need to understand is that in New York state, there’s only about ten percent of the arrested population that is actually jailed pre-trial,” she said. “New bail laws that took effect on January 1st under Governor [Andrew] Cuomo are extremely dangerous in the fact that they pretty much let out 90 percent of the arrest population, including those of some serious and violent crimes.”

Malliotakis also stated that “public health should be the primary issue” for de Blasio.

“We’re taking our direction from President Trump, from Governor Cuomo,” Malliotakis said. “If the mayor wants to focus on these other things, he can do that.”

“This is a time for our country to come together, and we’re seeing that with our president, and we’re seeing that with our governor coming together to serve the people of our state,” she added, saying it is a time to “put politics aside.”

Malliotakis also noted the financial impact the coronavirus is having on small businesses, saying she wants to make sure that is “part of the discussion.”

“We have to help the people who have lost their jobs or are not working because they are sick, businesses have temporarily closed,” Malliotakis stated, adding that she believes the recovery will be very lengthy and Americans need relief now.

“There’s a lot going on and there are a lot of moving parts, but we’re all working togethe, and that’s the most important thing,” Malliotakis concluded.