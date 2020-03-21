Ohio Orders Abortion Clinics to Stop Performing ‘Elective’ Abortions

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost ordered two abortion clinics in the state to follow a directive that bans non-essential or elective procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yost sent letters Saturday to Women’s Med Center in Dayton and Planned Parenthood of Cincinnati Surgery Center after receiving complaints that both had refused to close following an order from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

“You and your facility are ordered to immediately stop performing non-essential and elective surgical abortions,” Yost said, reported the Columbus Dispatch:

Non-essential surgical abortions are those that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of a patient. If you or your facility do not immediately stop performing non-essential or elective surgical abortions in compliance with the (health director’s) order, the Department of Health will take all appropriate measures.

The order from Acton on Wednesday reportedly said, “all non-essential or elective surgeries and procedures that utilized (personal protective equipment) should not be conducted.”

“The state is attempting to preserve supplies of equipment needed in combating the virus,” reported the Dispatch.

The abortion industry has demanded the procedure be considered an “essential” service that is the equivalent of “health care.”

CBS reported Iris E. Harvey and Kersha Deibel, the respective heads of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, said in a joint statement the Southwest Ohio Region clinic was in compliance with Acton’s order, which allows Planned Parenthood to “still continue providing essential procedures, including surgical abortion, and our health centers continue to offer other health care services that our patients depend on. Our doors remain open for this care.”

A statement by several abortion advocacy groups Wednesday also said:

Abortion is an essential component of comprehensive health care. It is also a time-sensitive service for which a delay of several weeks, or in some cases days, may increase the risks or potentially make it completely inaccessible.

The National Abortion Federation also stated that abortion is “part of the continuum of pregnancy care.”

“It is an essential health service,” the group that represents abortion providers said.

"As we navigate COVID-19, it is critical that leaders treat outpatient abortion providers as essential businesses, and that hospital systems ensure the continuation of abortion care as an essential service."https://t.co/zsj2HQ97le — NAF (@NatAbortionFed) March 17, 2020

However, in a statement sent to Breitbart News, Patrina Mosley, Family Research Council’s director of life, culture, and women’s advocacy, disagreed completely:

Abortion is not healthcare. Keeping the doors open to kill children in the middle of a pandemic shows you exactly who the abortion industry is and have always been: a tool of eugenics.

Mosley continued the abortion lobby considers the coronavirus pandemic yet another “opportunity to continue to control population growth in the midst of a quarantine that will inevitably produce a baby boom.”

In Maine, a group of abortion and birth control clinics openly said it was extending its contraception prescriptions for women by three months for fear more time at home during the pandemic would result in a “baby boom.”

“It’s just human nature, if you’re home, there are more opportunities to have sexual relations,” said Evelyn Kieltyka, vice president of program services at Maine Family Planning, reported the Union Leader.

“I haven’t looked at the data, but my memory says that in times when people have had to stay home for long periods of time, there could be a little baby boom,” she added.

“The nation’s largest abortion supplier, Planned Parenthood, founded by renowned eugenicist, Margaret Sanger, is a billion-dollar business,” Mosley said. “Do you think they are going to stand by now and not get paid? It’s important to understand that abortion is a business – not health care.”